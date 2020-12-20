Richmond apartment complex catches fire less than a week before Christmas

A fire caused damages to Wynwood Apartments over the weekend, less than a week before Christmas.(Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fire caused damages to Wynwood Apartments over the weekend, less than a week before Christmas.

The fire broke out at 1243 Nelson Street. A member of the 8News team said the smell of smoke and ash still hung in the air on Sunday afternoon.

8News is reaching out to officials for more information about this incident.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.