RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fire caused damages to Wynwood Apartments over the weekend, less than a week before Christmas.
The fire broke out at 1243 Nelson Street. A member of the 8News team said the smell of smoke and ash still hung in the air on Sunday afternoon.
8News is reaching out to officials for more information about this incident.
This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Richmond apartment complex catches fire less than a week before Christmas
- Louisiana corrections sergeant booked with trying to smuggle girdle, ear buds, cellphones into Angola
- Advocates want Virginia farmers, poultry workers to be next for vaccine
- 2 injured after fireworks go off scaring horse-drawn-carriage into street causing crash during Christmas event
- Vaccine conspiracy theories: Alabama nurse did not die after getting it; needles aren’t disappearing