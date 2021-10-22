Richmond apartment complex fails inspection, residents kicked out without warning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of Richmond residents are without a home tonight after their apartment complex was condemned, forcing them to leave as soon as possible.

Grace Place Apartments on the corner of N 4th Street and Grace Street was deemed unlivable during an inspection on Friday. The $2.5 million building has 58 units.

The Richmond Fire Department determined that repairs needed to be made to fire suppression systems, elevators and alarm systems. The fire department also said they will be ensuring the building is structurally sound before people can begin living there again.

As for the residents, the fire department said it’s the property owner who is in charge of giving them notice and providing them with a temporary living space.

Two tenants who were still outside the complex on Friday evening told 8News that someone who works at the property knocked on their door around 1 p.m. and told them they had to leave. Each of them had lived at the complex for years and said the level of care given to the building has decreased over time.

It is unclear how the property management has been handling the situation at this time. Residential ONE, a property management company based in Maryland, lists Grace Place as one of its properties. City of Richmond records show that the building is owned by the 400 East Grace Street Limited Partnership and the Franklin Capital Group. The State Corporation Commission lists Joseph E. Resende, president of Franklin Capital Group, as the registered agent for 400 East Grace Street Limited Partnership.

The city is working to help residents by offering assistance through the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority, HomeAgain and Virginia Supportive Housing.

Richmond’s Department of Social Services and GRTC both came to the complex on Friday to help. Social services is distributing credit vouchers for those who need it and GRTC is helping transport people who don’t have cars.