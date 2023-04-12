RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council announced during a meeting this week that Laura K. Drewry has been appointed as the new City Attorney, making her the first woman to serve in the role.

Drewry replaces Haskell C. Brown III, who retired in March after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Drewry will adopt Brown’s duties as the chief legal advisor for the City of Richmond local government.

According to a release from the City Council, Drewry has worked in the Richmond Office of City Attorney since 2006, serving as Deputy City Attorney of the Division of Civil Litigation.

A native Virginian, Drewry studied and earned her law degree from George Mason University.

“During nearly 17 years serving as a lawyer in the Richmond Office of City Attorney, Ms. Drewry has earned a solid reputation for her tremendous dedication and commitment on behalf of the legal needs of the City of Richmond and on behalf of its residents,” the City Council release reads. “Richmond City Council is excited to have Ms. Drewry’s exceptional institutional knowledge, professional skills, years of proven dedication, and legal expertise in Richmond government and looks forward to her continued commitment and demonstrated abilities in leading the Richmond Office of City Attorney.”