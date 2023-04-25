RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — City council has given final approval to a $14.9 million deal to purchase Mayo Island and transform it from a disused parking lot to a public park.

The purchase is being funded in part by a $7.5 million grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, which means the city will have to make efforts to reduce runoff from the island by removing existing parking lots and other “impervious barriers” like the existing buildings.

Another $1.5 million will come from the Capital Region Land Conservancy, a non-profit that aims to preserve and expand open space across Central Virginia. The remaining funds will be int he form of city debt.

Map showing the properties currently included in the James River Park System. (Map courtesy of rvaMORE)

“Once Mayo Island is acquired restoration work can commence to remove concrete and asphalt surfaces and restore vegetation,” a city report on the project reads.

The island, which totals 16 acres, has been earmarked as a potential “central riverfront park” since 2012, but an opportunity to purchase the property didn’t emerge until 2022.

“The goal of this project is to acquire Mayo Island from private landowners and turn it into public open-space,” city staff wrote.

The city now plans to remove approximately eight acres of asphalt parking lot and add walking paths, art installations and gardens to the island.