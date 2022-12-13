RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council has approved funding for a new art installation at the renovated Hillside Court playground.

The playground has been transformed over the past two years thanks to a $600,000 renovation that saw the addition of a new basketball court mural by prominent Richmond muralist Hamilton Glass as well as a new playground, volleyball courts, a soccer field and extensive walking trails.

Conceptual layout of the new playground. (Diagram: RRHA)

Now, an additional $52,000 grant by the city will allow the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority to commission and install another, unspecified work of art on the site.

Efforts to renovate the dilapidated playground began in 2020 after a 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the community.