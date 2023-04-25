Elevations showing the building that will soon house Reviresco Coffee Company. (Photo: City of Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council has given a final stamp of approval to a new coffee roaster and café aiming to set up shop in the West End.

The City Council adopted a special permit for the building at the April 24 meeting, which will clear the way for Reviresco Coffee to open up shop on Lafayette Street.

According to planning documents, although the parcel is zoned for single-family housing, the building was previously home to a beauty salon and offices.

In a letter to the planning department, the company wrote that they wanted “to transform the existing building located at 710 Lafayette Street into an establishment for a small café, retail sales of coffee and baked goods, and the company’s coffee roasting operations.”

Map showing the location of the building on Lafayette Street in the West End. (Photo: City of Richmond)

The front of the building would serve as a café with sidewalk seating, while the rear of the building would house the roasting operation. Reviresco currently sells roasted coffee themed after Richmond’s neighborhoods, including the oft-overlooked Manchester and iconic Carytown.

“It is the hope of Reviresco Coffee to be a positive addition to the community,” they wrote.

The ordinance adopted by City Council also limits the hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., though the company wrote that it would initially plan to open its café portion only from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.