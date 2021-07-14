Richmond area ABC stores doing a trial run of same-day delivery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You can already get groceries, meals and medicine to your doorstep but soon Virginia residents might be able to get liquor delivered right to their front door.

Some of the ABC stores in the Richmond area are already starting to test out same-day delivery.

Right now delivery is available for anyone living within 5 miles of the participating stores. People interested in getting their liquor delivered have to order at least two hours before the store closes.

According to the ABC website, they plan to have delivery options at more stores in the future.

Participating stores include:

Delivery orders can be placed online. All orders must be at least $10 and there will be a minimum $6.99 delivery fee. Each order can be no larger than 12 bottles of alcohol.