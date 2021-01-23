Richmond area business owners take advantage of paycheck protection program reopening to stay afloat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Around 60,000 small businesses are now approved for forgivable loans in order to keep their businesses running during the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This, after the Small Business Administration, reopened the Paycheck Protection Program.

A local restaurant owner said without this funding, they may be forced to close.

One of the owners at Southbound restaurant in Bon Air tells 8News they applied for around $190,000 in loans, in order to pay bills and their employees.

Co-owner Lee Gregory said they were approved for the first round of funding, helping them keep their doors open through the summer.

Gregory said business at Southbound went down 40 to 50 percent due to the pandemic, and PPP loans helped them get by.

These federal loans and changing business models to include to-go orders help, but Gregory said the customers are what helps keep their doors open.

“To-go food might help you pay some of the bills, but really it’s people in there, you know, ordering an extra glass of wine or an extra beer, you know, getting dessert, and that kind of thing that really, really just saves you in the restaurant business,” Gregory told 8News Saturday.