Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurants donating portion of mobile order sales to Feed More

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week, local Chick-fil-A restaurants will be donating a portion of their mobile order sales to Feed More.

The company announced Monday that the fundraiser starts Monday, Feb. 8 and lasts through Saturday, Feb. 13.

Feed More is an organization in Central Virginia that organization that collects, prepares and distributes food to people in need.

“We are honored to host this mobile order fundraiser benefitting Feed More,” said Cole Jordan, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Tuckernuck Plaza. “We hope the community will join us in supporting the organization and its mission to provide healthy meals and hope for a better tomorrow to Central Virginians who face food insecurity.”

