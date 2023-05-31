RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The first Shake Shack in the Richmond area, the first in Virginia with a drive-thru, is opening on June 9, according to a company spokesperson.

The New York-based burger chain built the new location at the site of a former’s Applebee’s restaurant at 5400 W. Broad St. in Henrico County.

“Our Richmond Shack features Shake Shack’s drive thru experience for guests seeking an added level of convenience with the same hospitality Shake Shack is known for,” Kate DeMarco, a company spokesperson, wrote in an email. “The Shack also features a beautiful dining room.”

The restaurant has 3,200 square feet of indoor space, 1,200 square feet of exterior space and a drive-thru. It will be one of a few Shake Shacks in the country with a drive-thru.

The Richmond region’s restaurant adds to Virginia’s four other locations, including three in the northern Virginia area and one in Virginia Beach.