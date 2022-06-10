RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Richmond wants to add bike lanes and is asking residents for their input on where to put them.

A survey will be posted online for people to share feedback on the corridors identified by the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) as potential options “for enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure,” a release from DPW said.

The ones under consideration are:

Admiral Street/School Street – from Lombardy Street to Chamberlayne Ave

German School Road – from Glenway Drive to Midlothian Turnpike

North 25th Street – from Main Street to Marshall Street

North Sheppard Street – from Broad Street to Clay Street

Norfolk Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street

West Marshall Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Roseneath Road

West Moore Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street

Warwick Road – from Hull Street Road to Brookline Street

The online survey will be open from June 12 through June 26. DPW said in its release that feedback will help refine the potential projects before the city takes steps in the design process.

DPW said the addition of new bike lanes in the city is part of Richmond’s larger paving and resurfacing program that is expected to run from this summer through spring 2023, according to the release. The department said it believes the projects will bolster the city’s transportation infrastructure and improve roadway safety.

“The projects are an important part of the City’s commitment to Vision Zero and support the Better Streets multimodal approach by implementing safety improvements such as high-visibility crosswalks for people who walk, accessible curb ramps for people who roll, and dedicated space for people who bike or scoot,” DPW wrote in the release.

A DPW spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how people without internet access can share feedback or how many corridors under consideration the city will ultimately pick for new bike lanes.

DPW has moved forward with its plan to add bicycle infrastructure on the city’s North Side and South Side along Route 161, including at 49th Street, Westover Hills Boulevard, Park Drive and Blanton Avenue.

Bicycle symbols on the city streets are not bike lanes but are “shared lane markings, or sharrows” where there is not enough space for a bike lane, according to the city.

People can take a look at the bike projects in the pipeline and ready for construction in the city and the “Richmond Regional Bikeways Map” online. The city has also posted its master plan for bicycles from 2014.