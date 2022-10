RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The RVA Bacon Festival is canceled for this weekend following a report of rain.

The festival, a celebration of all things bacon, was originally scheduled to take place at the 17th Street Market in Richmond on Sunday, Oct. 23.

However, after predictions of rain for Sunday, Richmond Parks and Recreation announced on Friday, Oct. 20 that the festival would be canceled.

The department did not indicate that the event would be rescheduled.