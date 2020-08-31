Richmond Ballet adjusts to the themes and needs of 2020

During the 2020 Fall Season, dancers will wear face masks which will compliment their costumes, and the choreography will be structured to make sure dancers who don’t live in the same household stay a safe distance apart from each other. (Richmond Ballet)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Ballet is adapting their programs to ensure the show goes on despite COVID-19. The ballet company made the difficult decision to cancel The Nutcracker this year as a result of the pandemic and are instead giving smaller performances that speak to what is happening in the world right now.

“Richmond Ballet was devastated to have to announce that we weren’t going to be doing Nutcracker, said PR and Content Manager for the Richmond Ballet Valerie Tellmann-Henning. “It’s the first time in 40 years.”

Now they are keeping on their toes and making adjustments to have shows that allow room for social distancing.

Dancer Ira White is entering his sixth season with the company and is adjusting to the reality of dancing in a mask.

“It’s definitely harder to catch your breath,” White said. He is okay with these changes saying it’s the best way to still make art during this trying time.

The Richmond Ballet will holding a series of studio performances in September, October and November. “The upcoming ballet performances are truly representative of what’s happening now,” Tellmann-Henning said.

The performances this fall will use themes inspired by the ongoing pandemic and racial unrest. Tellmann-Henning says, Monte Sch from Hungary will be doing a piece about the 1918 Spanish Flu and Mathew Frame will be doing a solo about the racial injustice going on in the United States.

“Richmond Ballet is very aware of where our world and our climate is right now,” Tellmann-Henning said.

The upcoming shows will be solos or duets danced by people who have been living and quarantining together. They will be an hour long with no intermission. Audiences will be reduced from the company’s typical 240 people to 70.

