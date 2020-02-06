Richmond Ballet moves forward with ‘Swan Lake’ after recast due to coronavirus outbreak

"We just could not put those dancers at risk or our dancers here at risk"

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Ballet was forced to recast its upcoming performance of “Swan Lake” amid concerns of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. But organizers say the show must go on.

The decision comes after two members of the National Ballet of China, Xu Yan and Li Wentao, were expected to fill the lead roles of Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried. With newly imposed travel restrictions announced Friday, they will no longer be able to come to Virginia.

The “Swan Lake” production, a story of good versus evil, deceit, and love is coming to Richmond Valentines Day weekend. Brent Bonda, with the Richmond Ballet, told 8News dancers are working hard to nail the intricate technique of the timeless classic.

Behind the curtains, Bonda has spent the last five years building a working relationship with the ‘National Ballet of China.” Bonda says he and his team had the perfect duo in mind for the lead roles.

“Xu Yan and Li Wentao, who were supposed to come, beautiful dancers, are not able to be here,” Bonda said.

With the growing concern of the coronavirus, Richmond Ballet officials made the decision to ensure the safety of Xu Yan, Li Wentao, and their performers.

“We just could not put those dancers at risk or our dancers here at risk,” Bonda said. “A very tough decision that took many, many hours, but we said, you know what, we need to be on the front end of this.”

The news comes on the heels of the United States confirming its 12th case of the virus. Now the World Health Organization has labeled the outbreak a global health emergency. Flying restrictions to and from China – including undergoing temperature checks, airport screenings and quarantines – remain in effect.

As for the roles of Prince Siegfried and Odette, Bonda says they will now be performed by Corey Stearns and Sara Lane, respectively. Lane previously danced as Natalie Portman’s stunt double in the movie “Black Swan.”

The production is coming to the Dominion Energy Center next weekend. Tickets start at $25. Click here to purchase tickets.

