RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Ballet returns with “Dracula” performances over Valentine’s Day Weekend.

These performances will be the Virginia premiere of Ben Stevenson’s ballet story “Dracula,” which has enthralled audiences for over 25 years.

“I am incredibly excited for our company to bring Ben Stevenson’s ‘Dracula’ to Virginia,” said Richmond Ballet’s Associate Artistic Director Ma Cong in a press release. “This is a truly bold ballet with a high production value and dramatic choreography that evokes the spirit of a blockbuster show while still maintaining the classical ballet style that our audiences crave.”

“Dracula” performances will be held on Feb. 16-18, at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center, located at 600 E Grace St, Richmond, Va., 23219

Tickets to “Dracula” start at $25 and may be purchased online, by phone 804-344-0906 x 224, or in person at the Richmond Ballet Box Office, 407 East Canal Street, Monday – Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Showtimes