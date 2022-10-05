Close up. Three girls in costumes for a party for Halloween posing with glasses of champagne in their hands. They clink glasses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re over 21 and looking for a non-stop night of Halloween fun at seven of Richmond’s local bars and restaurants, make sure to grab your tickets to the Richmond Halloween Bar Crawls, hosted by Bar Crawl LIVE!

The crawls will be held on four days in late October, with the final one on Halloween itself. Times also vary by day, with some events starting early in the afternoon and others going late into the night. Each crawl includes both kick-off and an after party.

The bar crawl days and times are:

Saturday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A ticket to the event waives cover charges to participating local venues. The night will also include specialty themed drinks, a costume contest, live DJs and an on-site guide leading the crawl.

Seven local venues are currently planning on participating in this year’s bar crawl. These include:

Frozay RVA, 14 N. 18th Street. The crawl will begin here.

Therapy Lounge, 1419 E. Cary Street

Daily Menu Bar, 1706 E. Main Street

Mommiana’s Dough Bar, 1717 E. Franklin Street

Margarita’s Cantina, 101-107 N. 18th Street

Stadium Sports Bar, 119 N. 18th Street

Aces Sports Lounge, 110 N. 18th Street

Tickets begin at $9 for each night and can be purchased on the Bar Crawl LIVE! website. If a crawl is cancelled, all tickets will be refunded.

This is the seventh year that Bar Crawl LIVE! has hosted a Halloween night in Richmond. The next local event will be two Christmas-themed crawls in December.