RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A drug trafficker living in Richmond was sentenced to over a decade in prison this week for his role in distributing over 50 grams of fentanyl and over 800 grams of methamphetamine through Central Virginia.

Mesuron Taylor, 38, pled guilty this week to one count of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Taylor — who was previously from Los Angeles — sold a total of 59 grams of fentanyl to a police source inn Richmond twice in May 2022. During this time, Taylor, a previously-convicted felon, had three illegally possessed semi-automatic firearms in his home.

On June 1, 2022, DEA and Richmond Police Department officers searched Taylor’s home in Richmond and found cash, two firearms and cutting agents.

Taylor is also being held responsible for his role in distributing of 843 grams of methamphetamine to a police source in the Charlottesville area September 2020.

Taylor arranged for a courier to transport the meth from Richmond to the Charlottesville area, but police intercepted the courier in Stuarts Draft and recovered all 843 grams of methamphetamine. After this seizure, Taylor reached out to the police source to ask about the interception, demand payment for the meth and to discuss future drug deals.