RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Estes Express Lines — a freight transportation company based in Richmond — has experienced outages in its ‘core IT infrastructure’ due to a cyberattack.

The company initially posted a message on Facebook at 12:31 a.m. Monday to alert the public of the issue, although the cause of the issue was not confirmed until Tuesday, when the company said the outage “appears to be the result of a cyberattack.”

In Tuesday’s statement, the company said “terminals and drivers are effectively picking up and delivering freight while we work through this event.”

The company added that it is “working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and to return to business as usual.”