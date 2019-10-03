Richmond begins work on deteriorating roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney and his administration are continuing their efforts to repair streets around Richmond. The mayor says the city is in dire need of road repairs.

Sixty-five percent of roads in Richmond have been ruled poor or fair, which is not a good sign for Stoney. The city started work on road repair Thursday by paving the roads for the future.

“So, I’m happy we’re finally getting some attention around here,” said resident Kelly DiPasquale. “We’ve been here for 33 years.”

Stoney said that the issues with the roads have been avoided for too long.

“We kind of kicked the can down the road and the roads in the city have deteriorated,” the mayor told 8News.

Stoney explained that the city needs $104 million for road repairs, not only for potholes but for the deterioration over time. The city secured $16 million in funds in March to help the cause.

“We come in, we do our paving job, we hope this paving job will last at least five to seven years,” said Department of Public Works Director Bobby Vincent Jr. “We know that 16.2 million dollars is a lot of money. But, we still have a greater need in this city.”

Stoney says paving the roads is better than just patching up potholes. The city says it has filled 26,000 potholes this year.

“Pothole repair is a band-aid. Merely a band-aid. What you see here today in the Fulton-area is the long-term fix,” Stoney said.