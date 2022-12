RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns on Saturday, Dec. 10, to bring on more holiday cheer!

Starting at 4:45 p.m. at Rockettes Landing, there will be a parade of Christmas lights on boats. The parade will finish in approximately two hours and 45 minutes at Osborne Landing.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone is invited to decorate their boat and join the parade.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.