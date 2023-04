RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — That’s right bookworms, you’re invited to celebrate the magic of reading at the upcoming Richmond Book Festival later this month!

The event will feature special guests, live music, vendors, a silent auction and, of course, lots and lots of books.

The free-to-attend festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at John B. Cary Elementary School, located on the 3000 block of Maplewood Avenue near Byrd Park.