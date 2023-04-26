RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Celebrate the magic of reading and groove to the beats of Bio Ritmo at this year’s Richmond Book Festival.

The latest details reveal when you can expect to see the popular Richmond-based salsa band and catch the rest of the fun at the free-to-attend event — of which 8News is a proud partner.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John B. Cary Elementary on Maplewood Avenue on Saturday, April 29.

8News Anchor Deanna Allbrittin will serve as the event emcee, sharing her love of reading with attendees. And Richmond’s Blair Williamson, author of “Island Girls: Free the Sea of Plastic” will be the special guest.

Main Stage Schedule of Events

11:00 AM Richmond Book Festival begins!

11:05 AM Opening remarks by author Blair Williamson

11:10 AM Performances by Cary Elementary students

1:00 PM Bio Ritmo takes the stage!

2:50 PM Last call to grab books, food and fun

3:00 PM Book Fair closes

When your attention isn’t drawn to the main stage, there will be many vendors, a silent auction, activities and crafts for children, food trucks and a book sale. The Cary Elementary PTA is still accepting donations of gently used books in a bin outside of the school from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., leading up to the festival.

You can learn more about the festival on Facebook and let us know that you plan to attend – and share with your friends.