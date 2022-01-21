Richmond boy’s dog shot and killed outside the family home

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A Richmond boy is grieving the loss of his pet. Someone opened fire and killed his dog Coco, a 4-year-old pit bull. Perry said, “Without her, I couldn’t go to sleep in my bed without her, because she’s the one who warm me up at night. She’s the one who makes me comfortable.”



The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Decatur Street Tuesday night. Coco was found dead across the street from the home. Multiple shots were fired in the area hitting the dog and a car parked on the street. Richmond Animal Care and Control arrived to find the area littered with casings from a 9mm gun.

“We believe the dog was shot overnight,” said Christie Chipps Peters, Director of RACC. “There’s multiple cases all around where she was, there must have been 20.”



Perry heard the gunfire. He said, “When just heard a loud gunshot. Bang. It was so loud we thought it was in front of the house.” Perry isn’t sure how Coco got out of the family’s backyard. Chipps Peters says it’s not clear if the dog was the intended target. RACC frequently gets calls for service on Decatur Street but has never been called out for Coco.

RACC advises pet owners not leave their dog out overnight or even in the yard unattended for long periods of time. 8News is told this is felony cruelty case. If the shooter is caught and convicted they could face five years in prison. “Someone knows who did this,” said Chipps Peters. Any information about this incident can be sent to RACC’s Facebook page or by calling 804-646-5573.