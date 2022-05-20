RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond hospital celebrated a big milestone friday, after successfully conducting its 5,000 Gamma Knife procedure.

The Gamma Knife is used in the sophisticated treatment of brain tumors and brain disorders. Johnston-Willis Hospital’s Brain and Spine Center, an HCA Virginia facility, is the only Joint Commission Gold Seal brain tumor center in Virginia and acquired its Gamma Knife in 2004.

Since then, the center has performed over 5,000 procedures for patients with primary or metastatic brain tumors and neurological disorders, such as trigeminal neuralgia.

“We’re proud to be a leader in Virginia in terms of providing a safer alternative to traditional brain surgery,” said Dr. K. Singh Sahni, leader of the neurosurgeons performing the procedure at the hospital. “Thousands of our patients – some of whom have traveled to Richmond from across the country – are able to return to their lives cancer-free quicker than ever before.”

On May 20, 2022, the Gamma Knife team and former patients gathered together to celebrate the milestone.