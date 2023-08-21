RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — He aims, he throws, he scores!

Longtime Richmond resident and business owner Dan Pegg is taking aim — at winning an exciting new competition series “Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman.” The new show will appear on the History channel on Saturday, September 9. It’ll be hosted by three-time “survivor” contestant Colby Donaldson, and World Champion Shooter Mark Romano.

But this isn’t your average tv competition – axe-ully it’s anything but.

Knives, hatchets and two-bit axes are just a few of the century-old arms that weapons throwing expert Dan Pegg will send flying as he competes to be the next the “Ultimate Marksman.”

The show brings together four competitors each week to a ranch in Montana as they strive to become the “Ultimate Marksman,” a title achieved by completing three rounds of precision-based challenges.

Peggs’ prize, if he keeps his eyes on the target, is $10,000!

He says the main thing he focuses on when he’s going for a bullseye is sound.

“The sound, you know, a good throw into the bullseye,” said Pegg. It feels very, very good. It’s very what we typically say is satisfying.”

Pegg owns the Shield & Sheath Hatchet Housez in Scott’s Addition as well as a second location in Goochland. He says that his talent for throwing came to him naturally, for others, however, it may take a little practice.

“A little over a decade ago, I had a friend bring over some throwing axes to my house and we just started chucking them in the backyard. It was easy for me,” Pegg recalled. “I think I was a little bit better than him, and I kind of took it on as my summer hobby and from there just took it to a whole new level.”

The weapon-throwing expert’s sharpened accolades extend further that the United States. Some of his accolades include his #1 Rotational Knife podium finish in Sweden this past June, and as the #1 Overall Thrower at the United Knife and Axe Throwing World Championships in Carpi, Italy last year.

Pegg said “I’ve competed in, I think, six different countries now. I’ve been to several others. But as far as competing, you know, Canada, Sweden, Italy, France, the U.K. and I’ve garnered and gathered friends from all over the globe so that when I go and travel, I get a local flair and feel.”

He adds that he loves the courage the sport takes, and he wants to bring that same level of satisfaction to others when they enter his hatchet house.

‘” If you’re doing this, there’s a reason deep down that this is attracting you, Pegg said. “And so, there’s already a connection there that may be hard to explain. It takes a lot of courage to show up to a tournament tonight, to even just to come in here on a date. You know, it does.”