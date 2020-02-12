Richmond business owner vents frustration about lack of answers on overflowing clothing bin

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Clothing donation bins are overflowing, causing a mess for some businesses in South Richmond. The pink “Our Neighborhood Recycling” bins are scattered along Jeff Davis Highway.

Youdah Najjar, owner of Golden Food Mart, said two women came into his store back in 2015 asking him to place a bin outside. They told Najjar the company separates the donations by quality and ships them overseas. He was even told he would get paid.

Najjar agreed to have the bin placed, but since then, he calls it a nightmare.

“They’ve only been here one time or two time and paid attention to it and clean it and empty it,”​ Najjar told 8News.

He said the donations inside have not been collected in years and he cannot get in contact with Our Neighborhood Recycling. Now, it is filled so high it won’t even shut.

“We have to clean every two or three days and if you look inside, people throw trash,” he said.

Another overflowing bin sits in front of a property on Jeff Davis owned by Bulifant Construction Company. An environmental violation notice from the city is taped to the front window, asking the owner to remove all trash and clothing on the ground in front of the donation box.

Najjar wants his box gone but is worried to remove it without going through the company that placed it there.

“I called multiple people multiple times but the phone call, it won’t take me nowhere. It goes to a Walmart gift card, I think some type of scam thing,” he said, referring to the number painted on the front of the bins.

8News Reporter Laura Perrot made multiple attempts at calling the number that is listed on the bins. There were several different answers, but none of them reached Our Neighborhood Recycling.

“Congratulations, you’ve been selected for a $100 Walmart gift card,” said an automated voice during one call.

“This is an identity protection company you have reached, you may have dialed the wrong number,”​ said someone over the phone during another attempt at calling the number.

8News called two other numbers listed online for Our Neighborhood Recycling with no luck.

This is a developing story and we will continue to work for more answers.

LATEST HEADLINES: