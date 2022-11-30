RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One Richmond business is closing its doors permanently by the end of the year to make room for some new construction.

Plant Zero in the city’s Manchester neighborhood provides a mixed-use community space for artists and others. However, it will be torn down as developers plan to build a brand-new space.

The business, located on East 3rd Street in Richmond, has been open for several years.

“It was a wonderful mixed-use space as far as hosting a lot of different arts and entertainment events. It was a good community gathering space. You cold go have a nice cup of coffee and work,” said Ryan Clatterbuck, who has visited Plant Zero in the past. “Lots of artists and people who work in the community were using that space for storage.”

Plant Zero’s empty building on East 3rd Street in Richmond. Photo: Nicole Dantzler / 8News.

The building is scheduled to close by the end of this year.

Fountainhead RVA is a real estate agency that’s involved in the project. They told 8News on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that the building will be torn down in January 2023.

While the project is still in the planning stages, Fountainhead RVA will turn the space into apartments. However, Clatterbuck said more housing projects could force out low-income and hard-working individuals from the area.

“It’s going to drive rental prices up even higher than they already are and displace even more people, so we’re just perpetuating this issue of homelessness or living paycheck to paycheck,” he said.

Currently, there is a note posted on Plant Zero’s doors warning renters and customers that everything must be out of the building by Dec. 31.

“We’re going to close down and demolish something kind of neat and put up luxury condos that we don’t have the infrastructure to support,” Clatterbuck said.

He and other residents also have concerns that the height of the new apartment building could obstruct the view of the city’s skyline, adding that another housing unit will do more harm than good.

“Unfortunately, that just seems like a pattern we continue to perpetuate in this community,” Clatterbuck said.

Fountainhead RVA told 8News that the Commons at Plant Zero apartment building on Hull Street, which is situated across the street from the building on East 3rd Street, is not scheduled for demolition.