Richmond cafe owner expresses ‘powerless’ feeling after stranger allegedly harassed employee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An employee at Brewer’s Cafe in South Richmond said she had a startling encounter a couple of weeks ago when a man allegedly began harassing her as she preparing to open the store one morning.

The man allegedly shouted sexually explicit comments at the employee, who happens to be the owner’s mother, and tried to force his way in the cafe.

Ajay Brewer, the owner of the cafe, recalled the terrifying phone call he got from his mother with 8News on Tuesday.

“I had come to grips that somebody died, that’s how loud and deep the crying was,” Brewer said.

Brewer’s 57-year-old mother was inside the cafe at 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 doing her opening duties. The Brewer’s told 8News a man approached the front door asked for a cup of water.

While the door was locked, Brewer’s mother was a little unnerved by the man’s request. Still, she got him a cup of water and left it by the back door.

“He came back around and banged on the door and said that’s not what he wanted,” Brewer explained.

The man then allegedly began shouting sexually explicit comments and screaming about what he wanted to do to Brewer’s mother.

“I definitely think he could of raped her for sure,” Brewer said. “I feel pretty powerless, I haven’t dealt with it on an emotional level yet because it’s a lot to deal with.”

Since the alleged incident, Brewer’s mother has been scared to go to work or carry out her everyday routines.

In an effort to keep his mother and other employees feel safe, Brewer said at least two employees must be inside at all times or a male employee must open the cafe.

No arrests have been made, however an investigation from Richmond police is ongoing.

