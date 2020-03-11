‘Richmond can do better than this’: Councilwoman bemoans city’s response to homeless encampment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been more than a month since a heated meeting over the future of “Camp Cathy,” a tent city for some of Richmond’s homeless population.

Dozens of people are still living behind the city’s cold weather shelter on Oliver Hill Way. In early February, city leaders said they would not evict the community but also said the tents could not stay forever.

On Wednesday, volunteers and people living at Camp Cathy described confusion and disorganization over a path forward for the community.

City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson of the 6th District walked tent to tent Wednesday with Council President Cynthia Newbille of the 7th District. Robertson told 8News there’s a dire need for mental health services and an established leadership to get the right help to these people.

“Richmond can do better than this,” Robertson said.

Rhonda Sneed with Blessing Warriors RVA is one of the volunteers who has supported the homeless community since the beginning.

“They shouldn’t have to sleep outside,” she told 8News, “no matter what the temperature is.”

A “task force” of non-profits and advocates was organized after February’s meeting to find a long-term solution for the camp and the people living there. Sneed was one of the members, but told 8News she chose to leave the group and doesn’t agree with the way things are being handled.

“We’re depending on the city to put them in shelter or permanent housing, but that’s not happening,” Sneed said.

Benjamin Perez is one of the people living as part of Camp Cathy right now. He said volunteers try to help but it often leads to dead ends.

“To have the right information to the people who can actually help instead of just being run around,” said Perez.

Perez told 8News he is fortunate because he owns a car, parking in the lot adjacent to the tent city for about a month now. He said the challenge he’s faced is saving up enough money for a down payment, rent, and utilities for an apartment.

“It almost seems like it’s impossible to get to where you need to be,” Perez said.

Another concern for some, including Perez, is personal health and hygiene. Perez was wearing a mask on Wednesday as he explained his worries about germs and the threat of the coronavirus.

Councilwoman Robertson and some non-profit volunteers said they believe Camp Cathy is a public health concern amid this worldwide pandemic. There is no running water and residents are using portable toilets each day.

Both short-term and long-term plans for Camp Cathy are unclear. Councilwoman Robertson told 8News there’s a need for about 100 more shelter beds in Richmond.

As the city council works with Mayor Levar Stoney during this budget proposal season, Robertson told 8News she wants to work with area churches and other nonprofits who have open shelter beds. Robertson said city council can work to find the money to pay for it.

