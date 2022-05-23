RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect delays on Interstate-95 southbound this evening after a three-car crash shut down three lanes.

The crash took place on I-95 near mile marker 78.6, near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit. Emergency response vehicles are on scene. Virginia State Police said the crash was a fender-bender-type crash, and nobody was injured.

The south left shoulder, left lane and center lane have all been closed due to the crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.