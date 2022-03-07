RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were trapped upside down in an early morning Richmond car crash last Saturday.

The Richmond Fire Department said that they responded to the crash around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5. Upon arrival, crews said they found the smoking vehicle overturned, with one person partially out of the passenger side window.

Richmond Fire said they found downed wires, and a power pole split in three at the intersection where the crash occurred.

Crews said that once they had the vehicle stabilized, they were able to remove part of one of the car’s doors so that the occupants could then crawl safely out.

The fire department said that the crash was marked under control around 5:40 a.m.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority transported both occupants to the hospital for a standard health check.