Richmond car Rally demanding ‘every vote is counted’ set for Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians will hold a car rally Saturday in demanding that every vote is counted in the election “in order to swear in a government that is of, by and for the people.”

Multiple VA progressive organizations including New VA Majority and Progress VA are hosting a car rally and parade set to commence at 1615 E. Broad Street in Richmond on Saturday, Nov. 7 at noon.

Rally-goers will be comprised of voters, essential workers, civil rights advocates and more.

“We are coming together across lines of difference to stand up for the values that underpin our democratic system—to count every vote, to demand the peaceful transition of power, and to put power in the hands of the people—where it belongs,” a press release read.

