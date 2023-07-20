RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Auto theft crimes in Richmond are up in 2023 compared to the same point last year, according to Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards.

During a July 20 mid-year crime briefing, Edwards said car thefts are up 42% in 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022. Thefts from cars are up 21% — with the specific theft of firearms from vehicles up 19%.

Jan 1 – July 1, 2022 Jan 1 – July 1, 2023 Car Thefts 449 637 (+42%) Thefts from Cars 1085 1317 (+21%) Firearm Thefts from Cars 285 358 (+19%) Table comparing theft rates in Richmond between the first half of 2022 and the first half of 2023.

Car thefts, and who may be most vulnerable

Of the 637 cars stolen in Richmond from Jan 1 to July 1, 290 of those cars were Hyundais or Kias — when in 2022, only 27 of those types of cars were stolen. According to Edwards, this is due to an exploit involving breaking the steering wheel, which he said has become popular on social media.

Edwards said it is mainly 2011-2021 models of Kias and Hyundais that are most vulnerable to this method. He said Kia and Hyundai owners should look into possible software updates with their dealership. Additionally, those interested can contact their local Richmond Police Department (RPD) precinct to get a free steering wheel lock, which Edwards said can deter this theft.

Stolen vehicles, Edwards added, are being used to commit other crimes.

Thefts from vehicles and how stolen firearms are resulting in crime

Theft from motor vehicles is happening the most in areas that are seeing new population growth, such as Old Town Manchester, according to Edwards.

Firearms, in particular, are being stolen from vehicles at a higher rate. Even compared to 2022, which Edwards said was a “terrible” year for this kind of theft, this year is “even worse.”

Edwards gave an example during the mid-year update of a 13-year-old who was killed in March with a gun stolen from an unlocked car near his home that same day.

“It’s totally preventable,” said Edwards.

Edwards said he hopes education on how to best keep vehicles and belongings within them safe — such as making sure to lock vehicles, not leaving anything of value visible and avoiding leaving firearms in cars — will help lead to fewer incidents.