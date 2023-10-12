RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Haunted houses aren’t the only places to go for a frighteningly good time this Halloween season.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is once again putting on its Tunnel of Terror spooktacular at hundreds of locations across the country.

For $25 per vehicle, Richmonders can pile in and prepare themselves for a car wash filled with spooks and horrors alike as masked employees jump from the shadows, illuminated in strobe lighting and special effects.

A haunted wash filled with ghosts and ghouls awaits, all you need to do is pull forward and put the car in neutral.

Participating locations in Virginia