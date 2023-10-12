RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Haunted houses aren’t the only places to go for a frighteningly good time this Halloween season.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash is once again putting on its Tunnel of Terror spooktacular at hundreds of locations across the country.
For $25 per vehicle, Richmonders can pile in and prepare themselves for a car wash filled with spooks and horrors alike as masked employees jump from the shadows, illuminated in strobe lighting and special effects.
A haunted wash filled with ghosts and ghouls awaits, all you need to do is pull forward and put the car in neutral.
Participating locations in Virginia
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Price
|Richmond (3110 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.)
|Oct 20-21, 27-28
|7-10 p.m.
|$25*
|Richmond (7048 Forest Hill Ave.)
|Oct 20-21, 27-28
|7-10 p.m.
|$25*
|Manassas (9850 Liberia Ave.)
|Oct 27-28
|6-10 p.m.
|$25*
|Short Pump (1504 Little Tuckahoe Ct.)
|Oct 20-21, 27-28
|7-10 p.m.
|$25*
|North Chesterfield (10100 Hull Street Rd. N)
|Oct 20-21, 27-28
|7-10 p.m.
|$25*