RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Haunted houses aren’t the only places to go for a frighteningly good time this Halloween season.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is once again putting on its Tunnel of Terror spooktacular at hundreds of locations across the country.

For $25 per vehicle, Richmonders can pile in and prepare themselves for a car wash filled with spooks and horrors alike as masked employees jump from the shadows, illuminated in strobe lighting and special effects.

A haunted wash filled with ghosts and ghouls awaits, all you need to do is pull forward and put the car in neutral.

Participating locations in Virginia

LocationDateTimePrice
Richmond (3110 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.)Oct 20-21, 27-287-10 p.m.$25*
Richmond (7048 Forest Hill Ave.)Oct 20-21, 27-287-10 p.m.$25*
Manassas (9850 Liberia Ave.)Oct 27-286-10 p.m.$25*
Short Pump (1504 Little Tuckahoe Ct.)Oct 20-21, 27-287-10 p.m.$25*
North Chesterfield (10100 Hull Street Rd. N)Oct 20-21, 27-287-10 p.m.$25*
