RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Voters rejected the proposal to bring a $562 million casino to Richmond’s Southside for a second time, proving a costly venture for supporters of the campaign.

According to campaign finance reports from the Virginia State Board of Elections, the Richmond Wins, Vote Yes PAC contributed a total of $10,684,473.30 from Sept. 15, 2023, to Oct. 30, 2023.

The state’s election page shows that there were 24,765 votes in favor of the casino, resulting in 38.38% of the vote.

This means that for every one of those votes, there was an estimated $431.43 spent in campaign contributions.

By comparison, the No Means No Casino PAC contributed a total of $399,968.09 from Sept. 14, 2023, to Oct. 30, 2023. This means that the 39,768 votes against the casino cost an estimated $10.06 per vote.

The proposal, known as the Richmond Grand Resort and Casino, had been supported by Mayor Levar Stoney and other city leaders.

“We are proud to have run a community-centered campaign to create more opportunities for residents of this great city to rise into the middle class,” the casino developers said in a statement. “We are grateful to the thousands of Richmonders who voted for good jobs and a stronger city, especially those in Southside who poured their hearts into this project.”