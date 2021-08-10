Richmond casino vote officially to be on the ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Circuit Court approved putting a referendum for the Urban One Casino and Resort on the November ballot.

The property would have 250 hotel rooms, pools, a green space and numerous gambling opportunities.

If the project is passed, the casino is expected to open in 2023 at the site of the former Philip Morris Operations Center on Richmond’s Southside.

“We thank the court for its review and order to place on the November ballot a referendum on the One Resort & Casino project” Stoney said in a statement on Tuesday. “This economic development project will bring 1,300 well-paying jobs and millions in much-needed revenue to our city while continuing the revitalization of South Richmond. And as we said from the beginning, the people will have the final say.”