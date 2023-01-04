RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Cathedral of the Sacred Heart will be holding a memorial Mass in honor of the late Pope Benedict XVI on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The former pope resigned from the papacy in 2013, and passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

The honorary Richmond service will be held by Bishop Barry C. Knestout at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The service takes place just one day before Pope Francis is set to celebrate the official funeral Mass for Pope Benedict XVI, whose body has been lying in state in St. Peter’s Basilica since dawn on Tuesday.

Free parking will be available for the Richmond memorial Mass will be available at the VCU Parking Deck located at 801 W. Main Street, located between South Laurel Street and South Cherry Street.

The official Mass for the former pope will take place Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Vatican in St. Peter’s Square.