Richmond celebrates 25-year partnership with Japanese sister city

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is celebrating a 25-year partnership with its sister city of Saitama, Japan. On Tuesday, Mayor Levar Stoney presented Mayor Hayato Shimizu and officials from Saitama with a key to City of Richmond.

“I truly believe our cultural exchanges not only better our people here locally, but also betters the city in general,” Stoney said.

Richmond and Saitama have been sister cities since 1993.

“We signed proclamations engaging with furthering our relationship for another 25 years, plus,” said Stoney.

Over the years, the two cities have held school exchange programs for teachers and students, as well as a junior baseball exchange program. Mayor Stoney said a new soccer exchange program with the Richmond Kickers will be coming soon, too.

“I think that will be something to highlight moving forward,” Richmond’s mayor said.

Before the celebration, Mayor Shimizu toured the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Mayor Stoney said despite any cultural differences, the two cities are similar at heart.

“We all want the same thing, and that is we want our children to have every single opportunity they can have and we also want to live a high-quality life,” said Stoney.

The Richmond City Council Sister Cities Commission was formed in 1980 to build relationships with other cities around the globe.

Richmond has four other sister city relationships, including Richmond-upon Thames, England; Zhengzhou, China; Windhoek, Namibia and Segou, Mali in Africa.