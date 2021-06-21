Richmond, Chesterfield fire departments collaborate to clear smoke and fire on Perdue Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department was called to Perdue Avenue today after a dryer inside an industrial building caught fire.

According to fire officials, the fire caused smoke to spread through a large portion of the building and air ventilation system.

When the flames broke out, around 20 people were inside. They all were unharmed.

The fire started shortly before 3:20 p.m. and was under control by 3:45 p.m.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS was called to the scene to assist Richmond fire with clearing out smoke. The Chesterfield department has a heavy utility fan which Richmond has had to borrow in the past as well to clear out other large buildings. A fire captain at the scene says that if Richmond wanted their own fan it would cost around $80,000.