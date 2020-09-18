Richmond church transports dozens via bus to vote early

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New Life Deliverance Tabernacle Church is helping senior citizens and community members make their way to the polls to vote early. The church has started an initiative to take people via bus to and from the Richmond registrar’s office on Laburnum Avenue.

According to Pastor Robert Winfree, a bus is not only a vehicle. It’s a sign of solidarity and unity.

“We really need to exercise our spirit of engagement to make sure that we are exercising the things that we really believe in,” said Winfree.

Community members and senior citizens stepped onto the bus one by one to exercise their right to vote Friday. Winfree wanted to mirror the voting process of the 1960s.

“They died in order for us to be able to exercise our rights and for us not to do that.. it would be a curse to our ancestors,” said Winfree.

Winfree is reminding people, especially millennials, that they do have a choice during election season.

“Exercise the rights that some of our ancestors died for. There were always hurdles that they placed in our way. There were vehicles and instruments that kept black folks from voting. It’s so important that we try to remove those obstacles that blocked us before,” said Winfree.

While 58 seats were available on the bus, only 26 were accepted in order to social distance. Church member and elections officer Robin Chaney voted today to avoid potential mishaps at the post office.

“I wanted to make sure that my vote counted. I had prepared to vote absentee but with everything that is going on in the nation and with the post office, I decided to do early voting,” said Chaney. “If you’re not satisfied with the way the nation has been run, then it’s time to get up off of your couch and vote.”

Bus Company Victory Travel immediately agreed to participate. New Life Deliverance Tabernacle was only required to pay the driver and pay for gas. Richmond police escorted the group to and from the new registrar’s office.

“We’ve even gone to their homes to pick them up and bring them down here so that they can board the bus…assist them and aid them on getting on the bus,” said Winfree.

Curbside service allowed workers to assist the riders in casting their ballots.

According to church members, the bus transporting process is imperative as the nation heads into a busy election year. The church will repeat the process on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and Tuesday, Sept. 29. The bus will depart from the church parking lot at 11a.m., 1p.m. and 3p.m. Members urge residents to call ahead using the number, (804) 233-2730.

LATEST HEADLINES: