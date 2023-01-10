RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s City Council announced on Monday that LaTesha S. Holmes had been appointed as the new council chief of staff.

In this position, Holmes will create and amend local laws, provide government oversight and establish the Richmond government budget.

Before her appointment as council chief of staff, Holmes served as a business manager for the Raleigh Department of Planning Development in North Carolina. Prior to that, she served as a special assistant to the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families.

“Richmond City Council is excited to include the addition of Ms. Holmes’ exceptional knowledge, skills, and abilities with its professional staff and considers her an outstanding choice to lead this important Council Office,” a statement from the council reads.

Holmes was appointed on Monday, Jan. 9, and will begin serving in her position on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Joyce L. Davis held the position for two years before Holmes’ appointment. Davis was publicly thanked by the council for her “tremendous dedication and service.”

Last week, 8News reported that the council had also appointed a new president — Dr. Michael Jones — and vice president — Kristen M. Nye — of the council.