RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Attorney Haskell C. Brown III retired Thursday, a little more than a week after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Richmond’s City Council announced Brown’s resignation is effective immediately and that members would meet soon to outline a process for appointing a new city attorney.

“Richmond City Council thanks Haskell C. Brown, III, for his dedicated service to the city and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” the council said in a statement.

Court records show Richmond police arrested Brown on the night of March 8 after a woman claimed he sideswiped her car while driving his Mustang in the wrong direction on N. Sheppard Street. The woman told the officer Brown continued to drive on W. Broad Street before stopping.

According to the report filed by the officer, Brown told police he was not aware he hit another car and that he had been at Bingo Beer Co.

The officer wrote that Brown’s speech was slurred and that he had a blood alcohol content of 0.225% on a breathalyzer sample, which is nearly three times the legal limit of .08 percent, after field sobriety tests.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia, and his next court appearance is set for March 17.

Brown served in the city attorney’s office for 24 years and was named interim city attorney in 2019 before he was picked for the permanent role in August 2022.