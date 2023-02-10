RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond reports 44 people died while traveling on Richmond’s streets from 2019 to 2021, and now, the City has been awarded a grant of $762,400 to fund road safety improvements throughout Richmond.

“When a resident of Richmond leaves their home – they should arrive to their destination safely. Commuters, visitors, and guests deserve the same,” the City said in a release.

In addition to the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant, the City matched funds, adding $190,600 to the total allocated to the improvements.

The improvements will focus on the following Five Safety Planning Initiatives: 1. Better managing speed, 2. Improving accessible routes for people of all ages and abilities, 3. Creating a comprehensive street light management plan, 4. Screening and assessing people with mental health and substance use disorders to connect them to available services, 5. Conducting roadway safety assessments using a multi-disciplined approach.

The City states that over the next year, a standard project agreement between the United States Department of Transportation and the City of Richmond will come before City Council for review and approval.