RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officials in the City of Richmond are asking for development teams to submit information to be considered for Phase 1 of the City Center Innovation District Project.

According to a recent news release, the Economic Development Authority of the City of Richmond (EDA) and the Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority (GRCCA) are inviting developers to complete the Request for Interest document for the project by Tuesday, Dec. 20, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Now is the time for Richmond to reinvigorate this part of our Downtown to be a more

vibrant destination for innovation, residential life, and tourism,” City Council Vice

President Ellen F. Robertson said in the release.

The City Center area is located in downtown Richmond, just blocks from the city’s major landmarks and attractions, including the Convention Center, VCU Health, the State Capital and VA Bio+Tech Park. It is accessible by the Pulse Bus and through Interstate 64 and Interstate 95. According to the release, city officials intend for the area’s redevelopment to attract businesses through the addition of a hotel, mixed-income housing, greenspace and more.