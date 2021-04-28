Richmond City Civilian Review Board Task Force holding first town hall

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Civilian Review Board Task Force is holding its first town hall virtually on Thursday.

The task force plans to introduce themselves and their budget. Then, they will open the floor for public feedback. They are looking for questions, recommendations and comments to see what the people want in a Citizens Review Board.

The Richmond City county approved an ordinance to establish a Review Board last year in order to ‘reimagine public safety’ after the death of George Floyd and unrest over the summer.

The meeting is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 28, on Zoom. There’s a description on office of city clerk website on the 29th: https://eservicesb.richmondgov.com/applications/boardsandcommissions/BCCalendar.aspx