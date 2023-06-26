CORRECTION: The article has been updated to accurately reflect the decision made by the Richmond City Council at Monday night’s meeting.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council voted to amend a proposed law making it illegal for a person to own or buy any exotic or wild animal in city limits.

The amendment, known officially as section 4-401 of the Code of the City of Richmond, bans Richmond residents from owning, breeding, buying or selling animals like monkeys, wolves, bears and wild cats, among several others. A violation of the law would be considered a class 3 misdemeanor.

While the original version also banned owning venomous or poisonous reptiles and amphibians, City Council changed that part of the ordinance in May. Under the proposed law, anyone who can prove they owned one of these animals prior to the law and properly registered their animal with the City can keep it.

Certain domestically bred animals — including rabbits, hamsters and fish — are not considered exotic and are allowed under the proposed law.

Exceptions will also be made for certain licensed venues, like zoos and wildlife rehabilitators.

When the City last considered an exotic pet ban in 2017, this move was supported by animal welfare organizations like the National Humane Education Society.

However, some exotic animal enthusiasts were opposed to the latest round of proposed restrictions. This included representatives of the Virginia Falconers’ Association, who publicly spoke against the proposed law at the June 12 City Council meeting.

The ordinance has now been continued and will be reviewed again on Monday, July 24.