RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council approved the transfer of $3.5 million from the Capital Maintenance Reserve to fund improvements to the Diamond baseball stadium in Monday night’s meeting.

The recommendation was part of a proposed amendment to an ordinance originally introduced by the City Council on May 9, 2022. The Planning Commission made the decision to recommend the amendment at a meeting held on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

According to the ordinance, the maintenance funds would, among other things, go towards the construction of a batting and pitching tunnel, revamping the home and visitor locker rooms and structural repairs to the concrete roof support system.

These repairs were ordered to address the Major League Baseball Standards that all Minor League ballparks are subject to. Todd “Parney” Parnell, CEO of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, told 8News that these standards are part of the MLB acquisition of 120 Minor League teams in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crews have until April 7 to complete the necessary repairs.

“Our group sales for tickets for opening night, surpasses any other year that we’ve ever had, so we’re really looking forward to getting this done and getting going on April 7,” Parnell said.

The council voted on all ordinances — including the Diamond repairs — of the Consent Agenda in unanimous approval.