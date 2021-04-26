Richmond City Council approves painting GRTC Pulse bus lanes red

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s time to paint the town red — or at least a few bus lanes. The Richmond City Council approved a measure to paint the GRTC Pulse bus lanes red at a Monday night meeting.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney submitted this proposal back in March. In the original announcement, the mayor’s office said the bright red lanes will help alert drivers when they should leave bus lanes, and alert pedestrians that traffic flow is different in that part of the road.

Funding for the project will come from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the Department of Public Works Central Virginia Transportation Authority special fund account. The city’s Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility worked to secure the money.

This project will cost more than $2 million to complete. A statement from the mayor’s office said the state will reimburse the city more $1.6 million for the project, and Richmond is allocating $413,452 from the Department of Public Works Central Virginia Transportation Authority special fund account.