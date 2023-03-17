RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council has approved a special use permit for a new restaurant in the Byrd Park area.

The restaurant owners plan to open a sandwich shop with an outdoor patio at 401 South Stafford Ave at the corner of Idlewood Avenue.

8News previously reported a mixed response from nearby residents to news of the eatery’s new patio. Mary Davis, who lives a few doors down from the building said the eatery could attract loud noise and reduce the availability of parking spots in the area.

“I have no problem with the restaurant on the inside,” Davis said. “My problem is they want a patio on the outside.”

The permit will limit the business’ operating hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. It would also prohibit the serving of alcohol — with the exception of beer and wine on-site. Live music will also be restricted, and the outdoor patio would only be allowed to accommodate 24 people.

“Having one café I think is great. Would we be open to a bunch? Probably not and I think that’s why this space really fits,” said Byrd Park Civic League President Paul Serignese. “We have to cross over the highway in order get to the Fan for any sort of dining or café and so I think everyone’s really excited about having it right here in the neighborhood.”