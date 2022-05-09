RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council adopted Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed budget to move the minimum wage for city workers up to $17 per hour, raise the salaries of most police officers and firefighters and increase funding for schools.

The council voted Monday to adopt Stoney’s $838 million budget proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts July 1 and ends June 30, 2023.

Under the budget proposal, other city employees will see a 5% pay increase and $17 million will be set aside for transportation infrastructure through the five-year Capital Improvement Program.

The plan calls for 95% of the city’s police officers and firefighters to get at least a 10% raise, with 83% set to receive at least a 15% pay bump.

The council worked through budget amendments and voted on the general fund and capital budgets. The budget’s overall price tag is $2.7 billion.

